Virginia DMV gives motorcycle safety tips as summer has arrived

By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 12:10 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is reminding motorists and motorcyclists to be cautious when on the roadways this summer.

The Virginia DMV said last year 1,005 people died on Virginia roadways.

“That’s an unacceptable number,” John Saunders, Director for Highway Safety for the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles said.

They say as of June 19, 377 deaths have occurred throughout the Commonwealth’s roadways.

“The numbers are still a way from where we want to get too,” Saunders said.

It starts with driver and motorcyclist safety.

“Be sure that they’re wearing the appropriate equipment, we want them to wear a properly fitting helmet and that helmet should be a DOT approved helmet,” Saunders said.

Saunders said when you’re driving and pulling out of somewhere, take an extra look to make sure a motorcycle hasn’t appeared.

Summertime also means rain and many work zones.

“We always want you to drive to the conditions of the roadway if you’re in a rain and that type of weather with low visibility, obviously your speeds need to slow down to the conditions of the roadway,” Saunders said.

Saunders said don’t relay on blind spot monitors in many new model cars, double check before changing lanes as motorcycles aren’t as easily spotted.

”Whether you’re a motorcyclist or driving a motor vehicle to always take caution to always pay particular attention and focus on the task of driving, slow down, never drive impaired whether by alcohol or drugs,” Saunders said.

