“You Made It” Creative Arts Studio owners celebrate first-year milestone

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - ‘You Made It’ Creative Arts Studio has been around since 2004, molding a legacy in pottery.

Owners Justin and Kinsey Pillichody went from having childhood memories there to running the show. On Saturday they celebrated one-year since they took ‘You Made It’ over with a grand reopening.

Reaching this milestone helped them understand how supportive and extensive the culture around pottery is, with everyone open to asking and answering questions about style and the process. They said that every day has been worth it to provide that experience for someone else.

“We just love every second of everything we do and we’re so glad to express that to other people and teach them and they can learn different techniques, different pottery and painting, and things like that. The opportunities are endless and we just have a good time,” Justin Pillichody said.

Justin works as a nurse while Kinsey is an artist around the clock. They said the past year has brought many adventures — including advancing services to field trips, parties, clay classes, canvas nights, and events.

The location moved from downtown Harrisonburg to Port Republic Road, next to Food Lion. Art students from James Madison University pitched in to help remodel the atmosphere for the studio’s current look.

Having the name out there gives the opportunity for more people to come in, learn, grow, get educated, and be creative while doing art. You Made It tries to make it a great time for everybody.

They have seen more and more customers as the days go by, whether they are first-timers or people who are inspired to try it. The best advice either Pillichody can give when getting into pottery is to let your imagination run wild.

