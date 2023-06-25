Harrisonburg church choir prepares for performance at National Cathedral

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - An Episcopal Church choir in Harrisonburg is about to lift its voices in the National Cathedral. Reverend Joseph Butler says the biggest takeaway is being part of something bigger than themselves while sharing their gifts.

“We talk a lot about this idea of the communion of saints and that what we do here in this church is part of a movement that goes worldwide whether it’s Sunday morning or throughout the week, and getting to seeing and be the offer that in the capital is just another way we get to live that out,” Reverend Joseph Butler said.

The opportunity brought out positivity in unison.

“Because it’s Evensong, we get to sing at the National Cathedral. It’s so dope, it’s so cool just hearing all these voices come together, just doing really nice music, really beautiful music, and us working toward a goal together,” Tenor Kareem Abdelmoneim said.

Organizers are giving their all to this concert. Harrisonburg’s Emmanuel Episcopal Church choir is not just performing at the nation’s capital but also with original content.

The performance is a special choral evensong, a service of sung even prayer. One of the treasures of the Anglican tradition, evensong is a service of sung evening prayer. The interspersing of music spanning from the Renaissance to the modern day, between familiar passages of scripture and ancient prayers lasting less than an hour, this service is a wonderful way to end the day.

The organist, Brad, composed music reflecting Passover and restoring humanity, which choir members felt captured the sentiment.

“The vibe of the piece is very contemplative. It’s about a very intimate and personal relationship with God, and with that saving act which is pretty classic in very much a part of the Christian tradition,” Rev. Butler said.

“I think just a general message of the pieces that were singing is just love then that something I can really get behind. It’s just pure and simple and straight to the point,” Tenor Kareem Abdelmoneim said

People are invited to watch the entire performance for free online or at the National Cathedral in Washington, D.C.

