JMU athletic department well positioned financially despite FBS waiver denial

A pylon with the Sun Belt Conference logo at Bridgeforth Stadium during the 2022 season
A pylon with the Sun Belt Conference logo at Bridgeforth Stadium during the 2022 season(WHSV)
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Jun. 24, 2023 at 11:28 PM EDT|Updated: 6 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Although the James Madison football program’s waiver was denied in an attempt to seek bowl eligibility this upcoming season, Athletic Director Jeff Bourne says JMU is well prepared financially moving forward.

Bourne says JMU’s budget has already been set and provisions have already been made for any potential revenue losses.

In addition, JMU can still receive partial revenue from the Sun Belt Conference depending on how the league performs this season.

JMU had applied for an appear to the NCAA to have its transition period from FCS to FBS lowered from two years to one.

That waiver was denied in April.

However, Bourne says the athletic department made sure to be prepared for all possible scenarios.

The one thing we did know going into this process was we had to plan for probably two years of not being able to compete or receive a full share of conference revenue,” said Bourne. “The good news is we’re prepared for that and it won’t effect anything internally for us.”

While JMU’s waiver was denied, there is a glimmer of hope for JMU to potentially compete in a bowl game this season.

If the Dukes win at least six games and there aren’t enough teams that are bowl eligible, JMU could get invited to a bowl game.

“I’m hopeful that our team is going to have another great year and we’ll have our six wins,” said Bourne. “I hope that window exists where they’d have to look at a 5-7 team and we’d get our opportunity.”

JMU opens the season Sept. 2 at home against Bucknell.

