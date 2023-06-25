Draw Your Weather
New lieutenants arrive ready to serve Salvation Army in Harrisonburg

By Cora Dickey
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 7:38 PM EDT|Updated: 10 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Salvation Army in Harrisonburg and Rockingham County has its new pair of leaders officially in place. Lieutenants Douglas and Sharon Ingold are officially commissioned to lead the corps.

The Ingolds freshly ranked up from cadets at the commissioning weekend from June 2. They are still in their first week in town but are ready for their service to make a change.

”Any opportunity we have to share the love of Jesus with people we want to take that opportunity. Any chance we have to help people who are in need we definitely want to do the most good we can to meet their needs,” Lt. Douglas Ingold said.

The new lieutenants come just in time for summer, especially for Christmas in July which kicks off the Red Kettle Season. They have goals to get started on the right foot. ”If it is Christmas every day, for me, I would love it. Starting it off in July, I’m thinking we can have a really good set off to get us out into the community; let them know what we need, so we can serve others in this community that we are in, so I am really, really looking forward to it,” Lt. Sharon Ingold said.

The organization welcomed them with open arms and a lunch Sunday afternoon before they go to conference camp in a few weeks.

Last Christmas was the first time in a while the Salvation Army of Harrisonburg and Rockingham County did not meet their goal for Red Kettle. Lieutenants Douglas and Sharon Ingold say they are faithful they will make the most of their second career in this assignment.

They are welcoming anyone who wants to get to know them at the corps’ location at 185 Ashby Street.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

