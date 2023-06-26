Draw Your Weather
3 people die in stabbing attack, Massachusetts police say

Marian Ryan, the Middlesex District Attorney, warned people to make sure they are secure after a triple stabbing. (Source: WCVB/CNN)
By WCVB staff
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 7:47 AM EDT|Updated: 18 minutes ago
NEWTON, Mass. (WCVB) - Massachusetts authorities are investigating an apparent triple homicide.

Newton police say they were called to the scene Sunday morning by a person who knew the victims.

The three people suffered stab injuries and blunt force trauma.

Police in Newton, Massachusetts, investigate after three people were found dead Sunday.
Police in Newton, Massachusetts, investigate after three people were found dead Sunday.(Source: WCVB/CNN)

Their identities have not been released, but officials said two of the victims celebrated their 50th wedding anniversary this weekend.

According to a preliminary probe, it appears there were signs of forced entry into the house.

Officials said they are also looking into a recent break-in less than a mile from the crime scene.

So far there’s no word if the two intrusions are related.

