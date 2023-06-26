Changes to city code regarding animals to be introduced to Waynesboro City Council

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Changes to the city code regarding animals will be presented at Waynesboro’s City Council meeting.

Waynesboro Vice Mayor Jim Wood said these amendments aim to change the way the city deals with animals who have gotten loose and the goal is to return the animals to their owners in a more timely manner.

”In Staunton, Waynesboro and Augusta County you have to pay before and we are just trying to be more pet friendly and more owner friendly.” said Wood.

Wood said the process is still in the early stages and that the city is coordinating with Staunton and Augusta County on the matter.

“We want to make sure that if everything is above board, we want to make sure people get their pets back as soon as possible.” said Wood.

