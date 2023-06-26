Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Changes to city code regarding animals to be introduced to Waynesboro City Council

By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 7:14 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

WAYNESBORO, Va. (WHSV) - Changes to the city code regarding animals will be presented at Waynesboro’s City Council meeting.

Waynesboro Vice Mayor Jim Wood said these amendments aim to change the way the city deals with animals who have gotten loose and the goal is to return the animals to their owners in a more timely manner.

”In Staunton, Waynesboro and Augusta County you have to pay before and we are just trying to be more pet friendly and more owner friendly.” said Wood.

Wood said the process is still in the early stages and that the city is coordinating with Staunton and Augusta County on the matter.

“We want to make sure that if everything is above board, we want to make sure people get their pets back as soon as possible.” said Wood.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scott leaves behind three kids including a son who was born on Friday.
Henrico man killed after tractor trailer goes off Chesapeake Bay Bridge
Bear with mange (courtesy WCV)
Mangy bears spotted in central Virginia
The recovery is just starting but everyone's confident in the special girl they know Willow is.
Benefit shows out for 7-year-old Elkton girl after emergency brain surgery
Police at the scene along South Street
Charlottesville police investigating shooting in South Street area
The best advice either Pillichody can give when getting into pottery is to let your imagination...
“You Made It” Creative Arts Studio owners celebrate first-year milestone

Latest News

Communities come out to honor Officer Wagner.
Communities gather to honor fallen officer Mark “Chris” Wagner II
Communities gather to honor fallen officer Mark “Chris” Wagner II
Rockingham County Circuit Court
Shawn and Manieka Sigler appear in Court
Shawn and Manieka Sigler appear in Court
Court Generic
Court date set for Daniel Barmak, man accused of killing Officer Wagner