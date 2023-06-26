Communities gather to honor fallen officer Mark “Chris” Wagner II

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - Communities and agencies all across the Commonwealth gathered to pay respects to Mark Christopher “Chris” Wagner II, the Wintergreen officer killed in the line of duty.

On June 16, officer Wagner answered his final call and made the ultimate sacrifice protecting the community he cared for.

Wintergreen police chief Dennis Russell said Wagner’s love for the badge was evident and his commitment to the community was undeniable. He also said he will be remembered by his infectious laugh that “echoed” through their office.

On June 26, a funeral service was held for Wagner. Hundreds of people attended the funeral, first responders from across the state gathered to honor Wagner. Local and state officials including Virginia governor Glenn Youngkin were there to offer their words to the friends, family and fellow officers gathered to remember Wagner.

“There simply are no words that can adequately honor Chris’s memory,” Youngkin said. “Chris was a light, he was a bright light. A son to a loving father, whose life was taken far too soon.”

Officer Wagner grew up in Stuarts Draft, Virginia and graduated from Spotswood High School in 2010. He served the Wintergreen community for three years and was the agency’s TASER and BolaWrap instructor. Before his time in Wintergreen, Wagner worked at the Massanutten Police Department for seven years, starting off as a gate attendant. Wagner graduated from the Central Shenandoah Criminal Justice Academy in May 2019.

Russell said Wagner was dedicated to his job and whenever he was called for extra duty he was ready and able to do it. He also said Wagner asked to work the midnight shift to protect the community when they are the most vulnerable.

“When I interviewed him for the first time, he said I would like the midnight shift,” Russell said. “That’s where he wanted to serve his community, is in the dark. When everyone else is sleeping, and they need to be taken care of, and they need to be watched on. That’s where Chris wanted to be.”

Chief Russell compared Chris to a “vampire.” He said if you saw Wagner in the daylight, he would always wear big and dark sunglasses and would crack a smile or two.

Officer Wagner’s father Mark Wagner said Chris was more than a son, he was a friend to everybody.

“He always got a hug, he always got that good-bye, have a good shift, see you in the daylight,” Mark Wagner said. “That was typical of us, that was the nature of our relationship. Like friends, friends that knew each other like his family in blue.”

Mark Wagner said Chris was like Batman and he recently gifted Chris a “Batarang” to go along with the rest of the tools that Chris carried on his belt.

Russell on behalf of the entire Wintergreen Police Department said, “Chris Wagner, Wintergreen Police Officer ID #15, was and always will be a hero.”

Governor Youngkin also commented on the heroic status officer Wagner deserved and will always be remembered and honored that way.

“A hero answers that call. A hero may seem ordinary but do extraordinary things,” Youngkin said. “A hero loves the world deeply, in a way that we can all feel that is palpable. A hero works the night shift, when everyone else is sleeping.

Since Wintergreen Police Department is a private police department in Virginia, officer Wagner’s family is not eligible for line of duty death benefits from the state, but a fundraiser has been made to support his family. The fundraiser was organized by the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police and has exceeded it’s goal as on June 26.

