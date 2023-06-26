Fundraiser organized to raise money for the family of Officer Wagner

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - A fundraiser has been organized by the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police in cooperation with Wintergreen Police Chief, Dennis Russell to raise more for the family of Officer Chris Wagner.

According to Executive Director for the Virginia Association of Chiefs of Police Dana Schrad, because the Wintergreen Police Department is a state authorized private police department, the department does not qualify for line of duty death benefits from the state.

“Line of duty death benefits would be provided when someone loses their life in the line of duty and it is available to those agencies that pay into the state fund and that is right now all of our public agencies.” said Schrad.

Schrad said over $100,000 has been raised. Schrad added, the Wintergreen community, public safety community, and Virginians at large have been very generous in their donations.

They did the fundraiser through “Fund the First”, which is a platform specifically designed for safety officers and funds can be directed to a designated family member. “The benefits are designed to help the family then manage financially after they lost the income from that individual.” said Schrad.

Schrad said they are advocating for legislation that would allow state authorized private police departments to participate in the state fund that would make them eligible for line of duty death benefits.

