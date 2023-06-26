Harrisonburg fireworks show date and time announced

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Fireworks will once again light up the sky over Harrisonburg!

Harrisonburg Downtown Renaissance (HDR) announced that its Independence Day Fireworks show will happen Saturday, July 1 at 9 p.m.

HDR says if you’re planning on watching the fireworks display, here are some viewing locations in and around Downtown Harrisonburg that are best for viewing:

· Turner Pavilion and Park, 228 S. Liberty St--look west!

· Food Maxx International Market, 924 W. Market St.

· JMU Memorial Hall Parking Lots, 395 S. High St.

· Thomas Harrison Middle School, 1311 W. Market St.

· Westside Baptist Church, 715 W. Wolfe St.

· Harrisonburg High School, 1001 Garber’s Church Rd.

· Top of Water Street Parking Deck

Westover Park will be the launch site for the Independence Day Fireworks display. The upper portion of the park including the Price Rotary Senior Center, park shelters, playground, and disc golf course will close Saturday, July 1 at 1 p.m. and will reopen Sunday, July 2 at 8 a.m. The lower portion including Westover Pool, skate park, parking areas, and all outdoor spaces will close Saturday, July 1 at 5 p.m. and reopen Sunday, July 2 at 8 a.m.

To learn more about the fireworks show and other events happening in Harrisonburg to celebrate Independence Day, click here.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.