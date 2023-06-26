Draw Your Weather
Historic Luray bridge dedicated to Officer Nick Winum’s

By Cora Dickey
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 6:39 PM EDT|Updated: 17 minutes ago
LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - Winum’s widow, Kara, says this dedication highlights more than his impact.

“I feel like he’s being remembered, but most of all I feel like law enforcement in general is being spotlighted, and it gives people just a remembrance to think about all that they doing all that they sacrifice, which means a lot to me and I know that means a lot to Nick too,” Officer Winum’s Widow Kara said

Today’s dedication is the first time the bridge over Shenandoah River is ever officially named after someone but the sentiment goes deeper. The White House Bridge does not just honor everything Officer Nick Winum did, but also represents his favorite spot while running radar.

The bridge is located on Route 211 West, specifically 1151 Kauffmans Mill Road in Luray.

Winum had ties in the community as a hero and officer for Stanley and Virginia State Police. His former partners feel the dedication fits to how much his character stuck out.

“He was able to teach me a lot of things about being a good person, and maybe even changing the way I did law-enforcement enough in a perspective that I hadn’t looked at. All in all, I think he made me a better person all the way around and I hope that maybe he learned one thing for me,” Virginia State Police Master Trooper Mitchell L. Martin said.

Master Trooper Martin was Officer Winum’s partner in the VSP for six years. Martin’s outlook on the job is different from Winum’s focus-involved approach, as he faces retirement.

Stanley Police Officer Dominic “Nick” J. Winum, 48, was killed after he initiated a traffic stop on a vehicle. Before Winum could exit his patrol vehicle, the suspect driver got out of his vehicle and opened fire.

Since the ambush, Winum has had multiple items named after him recognizing the impact he made while wearing the badge. Stanley Police Department Chief Ryan Dean believes staying together shows what they can truly accomplish as a tightknit community.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

