Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

LIVE: Procession for fallen Wintergreen Police Officer

A funeral was held for a fallen Wintergreen Police Officer on June 26 in Fishersville.
A funeral was held for a fallen Wintergreen Police Officer on June 26 in Fishersville.(WHSV)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 12:32 PM EDT|Updated: 14 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The funeral and visitation for Mark Christopher ‘Chris’ Wagner is happening Monday, June 26 at the Augusta Expo Event Center in Fishersville. Wagner was a police officer with the Wintergreen Police Department who was killed after responding to a reported assault on June 16, police say.

The visitation will be from 10 a.m. until noon, and the funeral will start immediately after the visitation. The burial will take place following the service at Augusta Memorial Park. Both the visitation, funeral and burial will be open to the public.

WHSV is hosting a livestream of the procession on our website, and on our Facebook page.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scott leaves behind three kids including a son who was born on Friday.
Henrico man killed after tractor trailer goes off Chesapeake Bay Bridge
Bear with mange (courtesy WCV)
Mangy bears spotted in central Virginia
The recovery is just starting but everyone's confident in the special girl they know Willow is.
Benefit shows out for 7-year-old Elkton girl after emergency brain surgery
Police at the scene along South Street
Charlottesville police investigating shooting in South Street area
The best advice either Pillichody can give when getting into pottery is to let your imagination...
“You Made It” Creative Arts Studio owners celebrate first-year milestone

Latest News

Outside the memorial for Wintergreen Police Officer Christopher Wagner II
Services being held for Wintergreen Police Officer Chris Wagner
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
More showers and storms to start the week
Search efforts in Chesterfield
Search continues for man believed to have gone overboard at Swift Creek Reservoir
Speed cameras added to work zone on East Market Street in Harrisonburg