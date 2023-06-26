LIVE: Procession for fallen Wintergreen Police Officer

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - The funeral and visitation for Mark Christopher ‘Chris’ Wagner is happening Monday, June 26 at the Augusta Expo Event Center in Fishersville. Wagner was a police officer with the Wintergreen Police Department who was killed after responding to a reported assault on June 16, police say.

The visitation will be from 10 a.m. until noon, and the funeral will start immediately after the visitation. The burial will take place following the service at Augusta Memorial Park. Both the visitation, funeral and burial will be open to the public.

WHSV is hosting a livestream of the procession on our website, and on our Facebook page.

