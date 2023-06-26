More showers and storms to start the week

**A radar outage is expected from our main radar site in DC (Sterling) from June 20-30th. We are already on the edge of multiple radar sites as is, so radar coverage over the next 10 days will be a struggle. On our WHSV weather app it will try to show you what’s happening but there will be gaps in the coverage. So be aware there will be times it may show that it is dry and it’s not. This was a planned outage because of a necessary upgrade.**

SUNDAY: Partly cloudy for the overnight with an isolated shower or storm. Areas of patchy fog late. A warm and muggy night with lows in the low to mid 60s.

MONDAY: More clouds than sun to start the day with patchy fog. Warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. A cold front will approach the area bringing partly to mostly cloudy skies and scattered showers and storms after 1 pm. Any storms that form could easily turn strong to severe with damaging winds and large hail the main threats. Areas east of us have the best chance to see severe weather with any storm that develops. Severe weather is possible between 1-8 pm. Breezy for the afternoon. A very warm and very humid day with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms continuing during the evening with the severe threat starting to end. Very warm with temperatures in the 80s, fluctuating into the 70s with any showers and storms that develop. Breeze lets up by sunset. Drying out overnight and partly cloudy with patchy fog developing. Lows in the upper 50s to low 60s.

TUESDAY: Partly cloudy and warm to start the day with temperatures rising into the 70s as a cold front crosses. Patchy fog early. Partly to mostly cloudy with scattered showers and storms throughout the day, especially in the afternoon. The severe threat will not be there for the day. Warm and still humid with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Partly cloudy and drying out for the evening and warm as temperatures stay in the 70s. Partly cloudy overnight with patchy fog developing and mild as lows will be in the upper 50s to low 60s.

WEDNESDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Patchy fog early. Partly cloudy throughout the day with an isolated shower or storm. Most if not all stay dry. A warm day with lower humidity and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Breezy for the afternoon. Just a few passing clouds for the evening and warm with temperatures in the 70s. Turning clear for the overnight and pleasant with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

THURSDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day with a few passing clouds. Mild with temperatures rising into the 60s. Mostly sunny throughout the day and very warm with lower humidity. Highs in the low to mid 80s. A beautiful and warm evening with temperatures falling into the 70s. Just a few passing clouds overnight and pleasant with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and warm with temperatures quickly rising into the 70s. Partly cloudy for the day and very warm as humidity begins to increase. Highs in the low to mid 80s. A very warm evening as temperatures stay in the 80s to start. Humid overnight with lows in the low to mid 60s.

SATURDAY: More clouds than sun to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Mostly cloudy for the afternoon as our next system looks to bring scattered showers and storms. Very warm and very humid with highs in the low to mid 80s. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

