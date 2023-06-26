Police investigating drowning in Swift Creek Reservoir

CHESTERFIELD, Va. (WWBT) - Chesterfield Police Department is investigating a drowning in the Swift Creek Reservoir.

Around 6:07 p.m. on Sunday, police were called to assist rescue personnel near the 5700 block of Promontory Pointe Road, where responding officers learned that an adult male had gone under the water without coming back to the surface.

Chesterfield Fire Department and EMS personnel are conducting a recovery operation. (Christian Davies)

Chesterfield Fire Department and EMS personnel are now on the scene conducting a recovery operation.

Police are actively investigating the incident. Anyone with information should call the Chesterfield County Police Department at 804-748-1251 or Crime Solvers at 804-748-066.

