Senator Warner announced $1.4B for broadband in Virginia

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Senator Mark Warner (D) says $1,481,489,527.87 in federal funding will be used to deploy broadband and expand access to high-speed internet in Virginia.

Sen. Warner announced Monday, June 26, that this funding was awarded though the Broadband Equity, Access, and Deployment (BEAD) Program, which was created by the Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act.

“This whopping $1.4 billion investment brings us a giant step closer to achieving our goal of universal broadband coverage in Virginia,” Sen. Warner said Monday’s press release. “This funding is in no small part thanks to the Virginians that took time out of their day to report their connectivity status. Because of these efforts, we were able to accurately report our coverage and access every cent to which Virginia was entitled.”

This funding is set to be utilized by the Virginia Telecommunication Initiative (VATI) to reach unserved and underserved locations throughout the commonwealth – those lacking 25/3 internet speeds and 100/20 internet speeds.

