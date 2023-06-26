Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Services being held for Wintergreen Police Officer Chris Wagner

Outside the memorial for Wintergreen Police Officer Christopher Wagner II
Outside the memorial for Wintergreen Police Officer Christopher Wagner II(WVIR)
By Keagan Hughes
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 11:56 AM EDT|Updated: 50 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - The Wintergreen Police officer who died earlier this month is being laid to rest Monday, June 26.

A memorial service for Chris Wagner is being held at the Augusta Expo Center in Fishersville.

Governor Glenn Youngkin delivered remarks at Monday’s service, calling Officer Wagner a hero.

A burial is set to take place afterwards at Augusta Memorial Park.

Wagner was from Stuarts Draft, and began his career with Wintergreen Police in 2020.

Authorities say he was shot and killed during a confrontation with a man while on duty June 16.

Wagner was 31 years old. Flags were lowered to half staff Monday across the commonwealth to honor his life. They’ll stay this way until sunset, per Gov. Youngkin’s order.

RELATED:

Do you have a story idea? Send us your news tip here.

Copyright 2023 WVIR. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scott leaves behind three kids including a son who was born on Friday.
Henrico man killed after tractor trailer goes off Chesapeake Bay Bridge
Bear with mange (courtesy WCV)
Mangy bears spotted in central Virginia
The recovery is just starting but everyone's confident in the special girl they know Willow is.
Benefit shows out for 7-year-old Elkton girl after emergency brain surgery
Police at the scene along South Street
Charlottesville police investigating shooting in South Street area
The best advice either Pillichody can give when getting into pottery is to let your imagination...
“You Made It” Creative Arts Studio owners celebrate first-year milestone

Latest News

A funeral was held for a fallen Wintergreen Police Officer on June 26 in Fishersville.
LIVE: Procession for fallen Wintergreen Police Officer
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
More showers and storms to start the week
Search efforts in Chesterfield
Search continues for man believed to have gone overboard at Swift Creek Reservoir
Speed cameras added to work zone on East Market Street in Harrisonburg