Shawn and Manieka Sigler appear in Court

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Shawn and Manieka Sigler appeared in Rockingham County Circuit Court at separate times today for scheduling.

WHSV attended the hearing.

They have both been charged with alleged child abuse with serious injury, child cruelty, and the alleged murder of Manieka’s daughter, 10-year old Stormy Lewis.

Both Shawn and Manieka Sigler will appear again in court on July 25.

