Valley woman trains horses to help them get adopted

ROCKINGHAM COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - A horse trainer from Fulks Run is competing in West Virginia’s Appalachian Trainer Face Off for the second year in a row.

This competition is a chance for feral rescue horses to find good homes. Trainers are given 100 days to get their rescue horses ready for this competition and learn the necessary skills to be adopted out.

“They go through training to become good equine citizens, learn basic manners and handling, they’ll learn riding skills, a lot of them learn tricks,” Laura Lezotte explained.

The horses are shown for three days at the competition, participating in different categories to show off those new skills. At the end of the event, there’s an auction where approved bidders get to bid on which horse they’d like to take home.

Lezotte was lucky enough to train the horse that was her top choice.

“Khan is a Tennessee walking horse cross,” she said. “I grew up with Tennessee walkers, and I love them. They’re just such wonderful horses.”

The 6-year-old horse broke his shoulder blade when he was a yearling. Because of his injury, he has been with the Heart of Phoenix Equine Rescue for four years waiting to be cleared for the chance to compete and be adopted.

“He was just so sweet and precious and cuddly, and I just really kind of fell in love with him immediately,” Lezotte said.

Once Lezotte picked Khan up, the 100-day countdown started and the two got to work.

“Trying to find what sets off the horse, and you just get into different situations, and you build up their confidence, and you build up their trust in you as a trainer and in people in general,” Lezotte explained.

But a couple of weeks after bringing Khan home, she realized this fast-paced competition might not be for him due to his shoulder injury.

“He’s going to be a great riding horse, but he’s not going to be able to do the pace of this super grueling 100-day competition and have us feel comfortable pushing him to do that,” Lezotte said.

But that doesn’t mean Khan won’t still find his forever home.

“I am fostering him, and if things work out, and he’s sound to be ridden, even walk trot, I think I have a place for him here,” Lezotte said.

And this set back doesn’t mean Lezotte is out of this competition. She got her new rescue horse, Casino, just a couple of weeks ago.

“He’s super cute. He’s a very timid little guy, so we have some work to do of getting him out of his shell, which is totally fine,” Lezotte said.

But the real challenge is that one month into the competition she’s having to start her training from scratch.

“So, I come home and go straight out to the field, and that two hours isn’t all work. It’s just spending time with him, feeding him, grooming him, and just being around him as much as possible so he gets used to me,” Lezotte said.

And while time is winding down, Lezotte said she’s more focused working with Casino where he’s at.

“Moving at the horse’s pace and respecting the horse and the insecurities they might have and building up that trust and confidence,” She said.

The Appalachian Trainer Face Off will be held in Winfield, West Virginia August 17-19.

