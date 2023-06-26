Venus and Mars reach conjunction this week up in the sky
(WHSV) - A fairly quiet week this week up in the sky but Venus and Mars will reach conjunction!
VENUS AND MARS IN CONJUNCTION
Evenings this week, you can continue to catch Venus and Mars together as Venus continues to get closer to Mars every evening. The two will be in the west-northwestern sky after sunset and set just after 11 pm. On Friday night, Venus and Mars reach their closest point to each other up in the sky. Friday night, locate Venus and take your index finger and the distance from the tip of that finger and the first joint will help you find Mars. Mars will be just to the upper left of Venus.
Wednesday evening will be the best night to view Venus and Mars as we should have clear skies. The next best two nights for viewing will be Tuesday and Thursday evening. To see the conjunction Friday evening, skies may not cooperate due to another system impacting our area this weekend, but the possibility is there.
A NOTE ABOUT JULY’S FULL MOON
What is known as the Full Buck Moon will occur early Monday morning on July 3rd. This means this Sunday night July 2nd, and Monday night July 3rd will both be great opportunities to see the full moon.
LOSING DAYLIGHT
This week, we will lose 3 minutes of daylight. By July 3rd, we will have 14 hours and 47 minutes of daylight and 9 hours and 13 minutes of nighttime. Sunrises will move from 5:53 am to 5:56 am. Sunset will remain at 8:43 pm, the latest the Sun sets in the year. Earlier sunsets begin July 4th.
Daily Sunrise/Sunset Times this week:
|Date
|Sunrise
|Sunset
|Daylight
|Jun 26
|5:53 am
|8:43 pm
|14 hrs, 50 mins
|Jun 27
|5:53 am
|8:43 pm
|14 hrs, 50 mins
|Jun 28
|5:53 am
|8:43 pm
|14 hrs, 50 mins
|Jun 29
|5:54 am
|8:43 pm
|14 hrs, 49 mins
|Jun 30
|5:54 am
|8:43 pm
|14 hrs, 49 mins
|Jul 1
|5:55 am
|8:43 pm
|14 hrs, 48 mins
|Jul 2
|5:55 am
|8:43 pm
|14 hrs, 48 mins
ISS VIEWING (MOST VIEWABLE)
The International Space Station (ISS) makes a return to visibility in the night sky.
|Date & Time
|Visible
|Max Height
|Appears
|Disappears
|Mon Jun 26, 4:16 am
|4 min
|73°
|40° above SW
|10° above NE
|Thu Jun 29, 3:27 am
|3 min
|56°
|56° above NNE
|10° above NE
NEXT MOON PHASES
|Moon Phases
|Date and Time
|First Quarter Moon
|June 26th, 3:49 am
|Full Moon
|July 3rd, 7:38 am
|Third Quarter Moon
|July 9th, 9:47 pm
|New Moon
|July 17th, 2:31 pm
CURRENT PLANET VIEWING OPPORTUNITIES
Venus: In the western sky at sunset, sets in the west after 11 pm
Mars: In the western sky at sunset, sets in the west just after 11:15 pm
Jupiter: Rises in the east just around 2:30 am, not in the sky at sunset
Saturn: Not in the sky at sunset, rises in the sky just before midnight in the eastern sky
