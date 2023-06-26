Draw Your Weather
Venus and Mars reach conjunction this week up in the sky
By Benjamin Beddoes
Published: Jun. 25, 2023 at 10:54 PM EDT|Updated: 34 minutes ago
(WHSV) - A fairly quiet week this week up in the sky but Venus and Mars will reach conjunction!

VENUS AND MARS IN CONJUNCTION

Evenings this week, you can continue to catch Venus and Mars together as Venus continues to get closer to Mars every evening. The two will be in the west-northwestern sky after sunset and set just after 11 pm. On Friday night, Venus and Mars reach their closest point to each other up in the sky. Friday night, locate Venus and take your index finger and the distance from the tip of that finger and the first joint will help you find Mars. Mars will be just to the upper left of Venus.

Wednesday evening will be the best night to view Venus and Mars as we should have clear skies. The next best two nights for viewing will be Tuesday and Thursday evening. To see the conjunction Friday evening, skies may not cooperate due to another system impacting our area this weekend, but the possibility is there.

Friday evening, Venus will reach its closest point to Mars as it will be just to the lower right
A NOTE ABOUT JULY’S FULL MOON

What is known as the Full Buck Moon will occur early Monday morning on July 3rd. This means this Sunday night July 2nd, and Monday night July 3rd will both be great opportunities to see the full moon.

Technically, the Full Buck will occur Monday morning July 3rd, but both July 2nd and 3rd will...
LOSING DAYLIGHT

This week, we will lose 3 minutes of daylight. By July 3rd, we will have 14 hours and 47 minutes of daylight and 9 hours and 13 minutes of nighttime. Sunrises will move from 5:53 am to 5:56 am. Sunset will remain at 8:43 pm, the latest the Sun sets in the year. Earlier sunsets begin July 4th.

Daily Sunrise/Sunset Times this week:

DateSunriseSunsetDaylight
Jun 265:53 am8:43 pm14 hrs, 50 mins
Jun 275:53 am8:43 pm14 hrs, 50 mins
Jun 285:53 am8:43 pm14 hrs, 50 mins
Jun 295:54 am8:43 pm14 hrs, 49 mins
Jun 305:54 am8:43 pm14 hrs, 49 mins
Jul 15:55 am8:43 pm14 hrs, 48 mins
Jul 25:55 am8:43 pm14 hrs, 48 mins

ISS VIEWING (MOST VIEWABLE)

The International Space Station (ISS) makes a return to visibility in the night sky.

Date & TimeVisibleMax HeightAppearsDisappears
Mon Jun 26, 4:16 am4 min73°40° above SW10° above NE
Thu Jun 29, 3:27 am3 min56°56° above NNE10° above NE

NEXT MOON PHASES

Moon PhasesDate and Time
First Quarter MoonJune 26th, 3:49 am
Full MoonJuly 3rd, 7:38 am
Third Quarter MoonJuly 9th, 9:47 pm
New MoonJuly 17th, 2:31 pm

CURRENT PLANET VIEWING OPPORTUNITIES

Venus: In the western sky at sunset, sets in the west after 11 pm

Mars: In the western sky at sunset, sets in the west just after 11:15 pm

Jupiter: Rises in the east just around 2:30 am, not in the sky at sunset

Saturn: Not in the sky at sunset, rises in the sky just before midnight in the eastern sky

