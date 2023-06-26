Venus and Mars reach conjunction this week up in the sky

(WHSV) - A fairly quiet week this week up in the sky but Venus and Mars will reach conjunction!

VENUS AND MARS IN CONJUNCTION

Evenings this week, you can continue to catch Venus and Mars together as Venus continues to get closer to Mars every evening. The two will be in the west-northwestern sky after sunset and set just after 11 pm. On Friday night, Venus and Mars reach their closest point to each other up in the sky. Friday night, locate Venus and take your index finger and the distance from the tip of that finger and the first joint will help you find Mars. Mars will be just to the upper left of Venus.

Wednesday evening will be the best night to view Venus and Mars as we should have clear skies. The next best two nights for viewing will be Tuesday and Thursday evening. To see the conjunction Friday evening, skies may not cooperate due to another system impacting our area this weekend, but the possibility is there.

Friday evening, Venus will reach its closest point to Mars

A NOTE ABOUT JULY’S FULL MOON

What is known as the Full Buck Moon will occur early Monday morning on July 3rd. This means this Sunday night July 2nd, and Monday night July 3rd will both be great opportunities to see the full moon.

Technically, the Full Buck will occur Monday morning July 3rd, but both July 2nd and 3rd will be good nights for viewing.

LOSING DAYLIGHT

This week, we will lose 3 minutes of daylight. By July 3rd, we will have 14 hours and 47 minutes of daylight and 9 hours and 13 minutes of nighttime. Sunrises will move from 5:53 am to 5:56 am. Sunset will remain at 8:43 pm, the latest the Sun sets in the year. Earlier sunsets begin July 4th.

Daily Sunrise/Sunset Times this week:

Date Sunrise Sunset Daylight Jun 26 5:53 am 8:43 pm 14 hrs, 50 mins Jun 27 5:53 am 8:43 pm 14 hrs, 50 mins Jun 28 5:53 am 8:43 pm 14 hrs, 50 mins Jun 29 5:54 am 8:43 pm 14 hrs, 49 mins Jun 30 5:54 am 8:43 pm 14 hrs, 49 mins Jul 1 5:55 am 8:43 pm 14 hrs, 48 mins Jul 2 5:55 am 8:43 pm 14 hrs, 48 mins

ISS VIEWING (MOST VIEWABLE)

The International Space Station (ISS) makes a return to visibility in the night sky.

Date & Time Visible Max Height Appears Disappears Mon Jun 26, 4:16 am 4 min 73° 40° above SW 10° above NE Thu Jun 29, 3:27 am 3 min 56° 56° above NNE 10° above NE

NEXT MOON PHASES

Moon Phases Date and Time First Quarter Moon June 26th, 3:49 am Full Moon July 3rd, 7:38 am Third Quarter Moon July 9th, 9:47 pm New Moon July 17th, 2:31 pm

CURRENT PLANET VIEWING OPPORTUNITIES

Venus: In the western sky at sunset, sets in the west after 11 pm

Mars: In the western sky at sunset, sets in the west just after 11:15 pm

Jupiter: Rises in the east just around 2:30 am, not in the sky at sunset

Saturn: Not in the sky at sunset, rises in the sky just before midnight in the eastern sky

