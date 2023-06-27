$14.3 million grant funds transformation on Liberty Street

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) -Virginia Senators Tim Kaine and Mike Warner cleared the way for the Downtown Harrisonburg Streetsgate and Mobility Transformation Project.

Harrisonburg Public Works says It all started with the 20-40 master plan, supported by residents which highlighted a need for better streets. One plan is a median separated, bike facility that will take up one lane of Liberty Street.

“Some places will be able to have a landscape median that separates vehicles from the bicycles and then some places it’ll just be bollards that separate the two lanes.” Director of Harrisonburg Public Works Tom Hartman said.

The Public Works Department confirmed this $14.3 million will bring this improvement to downtown to help make it more bike-friendly, walkable, and improve the overall transportation infrastructure within downtown, specifically on Liberty Street.

Multiple ideas were approved for this extensive project, including Liberty Street having only one lane starting at Noll Drive. The goal is to make Liberty Street safe and inclusive for anyone using cars, bikes, or a walk on the road.

The Streetsgate Project includes modifications at multiple points of Liberty Street, including the World War I Statue, its intersection with Market Street, and even the northside of downtown Harrisonburg.

Staff says improvements to the intersection are a priority. Part of the Public Works’ layout is the road bridging with another nearby point.

“We’ll have a small section of shared use path that will connect the cycle track at the Grattan Street crossover to MLK Way which then connects it to the Bluestone Trail that leads you to Purcell Park,” Hartman said.

The federal funds cover 100 percent of the expenses. The plan is tentative but funds have to be secured as well as an agreement signed with the USDOT, and engineering design finalized before crews start breaking ground.

Hartman says the streetsgate project hopes to bring different features for a better traffic flow. Construction plans are underway to start in 2026 with the new look finished the year after.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.