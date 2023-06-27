A brief drop in humidity

**A radar outage is expected from our main radar site in DC (Sterling) until June 30th. We are already on the edge of multiple radar sites as is, so radar coverage will be a struggle. On our WHSV weather app it will try to show you what’s happening but there will be gaps in the coverage. This was a planned outage because of a necessary upgrade.**

TUESDAY: Mostly cloudy and drying out for the evening. Humidity decreasing. Warm as temperatures stay in the 70s. Turning mostly clear overnight with patchy haze and pleasant with lows in the mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Haze early. Sunny to start the day then quickly turning hazy with the return of wildfire smoke. This may be thick enough to affect those who are extremely sensitive or who have severe breathing issues. Warm with temperatures rising into the 60s early. Hazy sunshine throughout the day. A warm day with lower humidity and highs in the low 80s. Breezy at times for the afternoon especially for ridges. Hazy and warm for the evening with temperatures in the 70s. Turning clear for the overnight and pleasant with lows in the low to mid 50s.

THURSDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day. Still hazy. Mild with temperatures rising into the 60s. Mostly sunny throughout the day and very warm with lower humidity. Highs in the low to mid 80s. A beautiful and warm evening with temperatures falling into the 70s. Just a few passing clouds overnight and pleasant with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and warm with temperatures quickly rising into the 70s. Partly cloudy for the day and very warm as humidity begins to increase. Highs in the low to mid 80s. A few afternoon and evening storms, not widespread. A very warm evening as temperatures stay in the 80s to start. Humid overnight with lows in the low to mid 60s.

SATURDAY: More clouds than sun to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Mostly cloudy for the afternoon and scattered showers and storms with our next system. Stay tuned for timing updates. Very warm and very humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

SUNDAY: A mild start with temperatures quickly into the 70s and more clouds than sun. Very warm and very humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Right now, the day may be dry but stay tuned for updates. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

MONDAY: A mild and muggy start to the day with temperatures into the 70s and more clouds than sun. Partly cloudy, very warm and humid for the day with highs in the mid 80s. Overnight lows in the low to mid 60s.

As always, you can get the latest updates by downloading and checking the WHSV Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.