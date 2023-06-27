Broadway routs Elkton 11-0
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 11:36 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
BROADWAY, Va. (WHSV) - Three of four Rockingham County Baseball League games were postponed due to severe weather. However, the skies cleared and the bats heated up in Broadway.
Thanks to a 5-run fifth inning and a 3-run sixth inning, Broadway defeated Elkton 11-0. Bruins starter Sam Vandrey kept the Blue Sox offense in check.
You can watch highlights from the game in the video above.
