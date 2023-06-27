Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Carowinds named one of the best amusement parks in America

Tripadvisor compiled a list of the best amusement parks and waterparks in the United States.
Carowinds has been named by Tripadvisor as one of the best amusement parks in the country.
Carowinds has been named by Tripadvisor as one of the best amusement parks in the country.(Provided)
By WBTV Web Staff
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 7:34 AM EDT|Updated: 23 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CHARLOTTE, N.C. (WBTV) - An iconic park in the Carolinas is getting some national love on a recently-published list.

Tripadvisor compiled a list of the best amusement parks and waterparks in the United States, and Carowinds made the cut.

Coming in at No. 25, the venue that straddles the state line rounded out the 2023 version of the list.

Silver Dollar City, Dollywood, Universal’s Island of Adventure, Fun Spot America and Magic Kingdom Park made up the top five.

Universal Studios’ Hollywood and Florida locations also made the list, as did several Disney-themed parks.

Carowinds, which covers 105 acres, is highlighted by its popular ‘Intimidator’ and ‘Fury 325′ roller coasters.

The park also opened its brand-new Aeronautica Landing section this year, and is currently celebrating its 50th year.

The full list of top amusement parks and waterparks can be viewed here.

Related: Carowinds unveils new aviation-themed area ‘Aeronautica Landing’

Watch continuous live news coverage below:

Copyright 2023 WBTV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters say it was a freak accident involving a dog.
11-year-old dies in side-by-side crash involving dog
Jimmie Johnson walks down pit road during qualifying for the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at...
NASCAR great Jimmie Johnson’s in-laws found shot to death in Oklahoma
Catalytic Converter under a car, which will be illegal to sell or buy a stolen one starting...
New Virginia laws effective July 1: Here’s what to know
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says
James Wesley Henry was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Facility under a $10,000...
‘Unprovoked’ man stabs dog to death in park, police say

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
A brief drop in humidity
Morning Fastcast June 28
A baby horse in Woodstock is able to get the care and nourishment it needs after its mother...
Owner of baby horse in Woodstock finds foster mare through social media search
Agricultural animals allowed in residential areas of Shenandoah County per new ordinance amendment
The shift itself last no more than four hours and SDDA will take anyone flexible to share...
Volunteers needed for Staunton’s “Happy Birthday America” festivities