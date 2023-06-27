Few more storms Tuesday

**A radar outage is expected from our main radar site in DC (Sterling) until June 30th. We are already on the edge of multiple radar sites as is, so radar coverage will be a struggle. On our WHSV weather app it will try to show you what’s happening but there will be gaps in the coverage. This was a planned outage because of a necessary upgrade.**

TUESDAY: Partly to mostly cloudy and warm to start the day with temperatures rising into the 70s. Very patchy fog. Partly sunny with a few spotty showers and storms throughout the day, especially in the afternoon. No severe threat, however any storm can have gusty wind and quick heavy rain. Any storm would be fast moving but it can contain small hail. Warm and slightly humid with highs in the mid to upper 70s. Fluctuating with any rain.

Partly cloudy and drying out for the evening. Humidity decreasing. Warm as temperatures stay in the 70s. Mostly clear overnight with patchy fog and pleasant with lows in the mid 50s.

WEDNESDAY: Patchy fog early. Sunny to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Mainly sunny throughout the day and things look to stay dry. A warm day with lower humidity and highs in the low 80s. Breezy for the afternoon. Just a few passing clouds for the evening and warm with temperatures in the 70s. Turning clear for the overnight and pleasant with lows in the mid 50s.

THURSDAY: Plenty of sunshine to start the day. Mild with temperatures rising into the 60s. Mostly sunny throughout the day and very warm with lower humidity. Highs in the low to mid 80s. A beautiful and warm evening with temperatures falling into the 70s. Just a few passing clouds overnight and pleasant with lows in the mid to upper 50s.

FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and warm with temperatures quickly rising into the 70s. Partly sunny for the day and very warm as humidity begins to increase. Highs in the low to mid 80s. A few afternoon storms. A very warm evening as temperatures stay in the 80s to start. Humid overnight with lows in the low to mid 60s.

SATURDAY: More clouds than sun to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Mostly cloudy for the afternoon and scattered showers and storms with our next system. Stay tuned for updates. Very warm and very humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

SUNDAY: A mild start with temperatures quickly into the 70s and more clouds than sun. Very warm and very humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Lows in the low to mid 60s.

As always, you can get the latest updates by downloading and checking the WHSV Weather App.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.