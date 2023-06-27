First real severe weather day across the area this season
June 26, 2023
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - It’s been a slow start for severe weather this season so it’s heard to believe it’s late June and this is only now our first taste of severe weather this season. While there were only a few severe storms, they were fairly large storms. These were somewhat slow moving, produced torrential rain, hail and damaging winds. Most of the damage was confined to two main areas. The first in Rockingham County east of Harrisonburg in the Penn Laird, Keezletown, Massanetta Springs area.
The second was a storm that moved from Middlebrook to Stuarts Draft and Fishersville in Augusta County. The storms then moved east and there was more severe weather east of the Blue Ridge.
While we did have additional rain and storms, the severe threat was pretty much over with after the main afternoon round.
The sky did not disappoint! We had some fantastic views from mammatus clouds, to shelf clouds, scud clouds and plain old SLC’s (scary looking clouds) and yes that’s a thing!
Scud clouds are low hanging clouds that are often mistaken for funnel clouds. You can often see movement or rising air, but not rotation. There’s a big difference in movement and rotation.
