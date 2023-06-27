Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

First real severe weather day across the area this season

June 26, 2023
A few severe storms led to damage on June 26, 2023
By Aubrey Urbanowicz
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 9:53 PM EDT|Updated: 42 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - It’s been a slow start for severe weather this season so it’s heard to believe it’s late June and this is only now our first taste of severe weather this season. While there were only a few severe storms, they were fairly large storms. These were somewhat slow moving, produced torrential rain, hail and damaging winds. Most of the damage was confined to two main areas. The first in Rockingham County east of Harrisonburg in the Penn Laird, Keezletown, Massanetta Springs area.

June 26, 2023
June 26, 2023(whsv)

The second was a storm that moved from Middlebrook to Stuarts Draft and Fishersville in Augusta County. The storms then moved east and there was more severe weather east of the Blue Ridge.

While we did have additional rain and storms, the severe threat was pretty much over with after the main afternoon round.

June 26, 2023
June 26, 2023(whsv)

The sky did not disappoint! We had some fantastic views from mammatus clouds, to shelf clouds, scud clouds and plain old SLC’s (scary looking clouds) and yes that’s a thing!

Scud clouds are low hanging clouds that are often mistaken for funnel clouds. You can often see movement or rising air, but not rotation. There’s a big difference in movement and rotation.

You can submit your storm photos anytime! Just make sure you are the original owner of the content. Upload photos and video here

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Scott leaves behind three kids including a son who was born on Friday.
Henrico man killed after tractor trailer goes off Chesapeake Bay Bridge
Bear with mange (courtesy WCV)
Mangy bears spotted in central Virginia
Fireworks show generic
Harrisonburg fireworks show date and time announced
The recovery is just starting but everyone's confident in the special girl they know Willow is.
Benefit shows out for 7-year-old Elkton girl after emergency brain surgery
A funeral was held for a fallen Wintergreen Police Officer on June 26 in Fishersville.
VIDEO: Procession held for fallen Wintergreen Police Officer

Latest News

House Bill would impose federal penalties on those who assault law enforcement officers
Severe Storms WHSV
Storms and damage on June 26, 2023
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
More showers and storms to start the week
WHSV Weather