JMU football single-game ticket sales to launch July 5

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The James Madison athletic department announced updates to football season tickets and single-game tickets for the upcoming 2023 season.

The following topics are covered:

Season Ticket availability

Single-game ticket sales

Away game tickets

Updated ticket policy regarding family weekend

RV Parking Update

Tailgating Packages

You can contact the JMU Athletics Ticket Office at (540) 568-3853.

Limited Season Ticket Availability

With the completion of the department’s May 15 priority deadline and the ensuing reseating and reparking process, limited availability remains for season tickets for the 2023 JMU football season. All available seats are in the “Public 3″ sections of Bridgeforth Stadium and can be selected via a seating map at JMUSports.com beginning at 9 a.m. on Wednesday, June 28. Duke Club membership is not required to pursue seats in the remaining season ticket allotment.

Single-Game Ticket Sales

Ticket sales for individual JMU home football games launch for the public on July 5 at JMUSports.com or by calling the JMU Ticket Office at 540-568-3853. A presale for single-game tickets will be available for JMU Duke Club members beginning June 28 at 9 a.m. Anyone who is not already a member of the Duke Club can gain access to the presale by joining the Duke Club with a minimum $75 gift by visiting JMUDukeClub.com.

The JMU Duke Club and athletic ticket office will be closed from Friday, June 30 at noon through Tuesday July 4 and will reopen for normal business hours on Wednesday, July 5. Duke Club memberships do not automatically update, therefore if you would like to be considered for the Duke Club single game presale, donations must be processed before noon on Friday, June 30. All online gifts received from Saturday, July 1 through Tuesday, July 4 will not be granted access into the presale process.

Away Game Tickets

Requests for away JMU football games also coincide with the launch of single game sales. JMU receives a limited section of seats for all away contests. Requests are collected starting with the June 28 date for Duke Club members and July 5 for the general public. Requests are then fulfilled according to Duke Club donor ranking after the August 4 deadline. Any remaining tickets, if applicable, then remain available for public sale until the week of the game, when JMU must return remaining inventory to the host institution. Alternatively, fans can also purchase tickets directly through the host school.

Family Weekend Ticketing Updates

Due to increasing demand for season tickets, JMU Athletics has modified its policies related to families wishing to attend the annual Family Weekend football game and sit together. Beginning with this year’s Sept. 30 Family Weekend game vs. South Alabama, families wishing to sit with their JMU student/s should purchase general admission tickets while their JMU student/s also reserve their own ticket via the normal student reservation process. All family members can then elect to sit together in general admission seating at the event. Families can no longer reserve a JMU student ticket as part of their Family Weekend ticket order. Among the benefits of joining the JMU Student Duke Club, JMU students can gain 24-hour early access to reserving their JMU football ticket for each home game.

RV Parking Update

Sales for RV parking passes will coincide with the presale and public launch dates for single-game tickets and are available only on a per-game basis. RV parking passes are no longer available as a season-long parking pass.

Tailgating Packages

Official turnkey tailgate packages will also launch coinciding with presale and public launch dates for single-game tickets.

