Lawsuit filed against Governor Youngkin over law stripping felons of voting rights

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - A lawsuit has been filed against Governor Glenn Youngkin and several state officials challenging a Virginia law that strips felons’ voting rights.

More than 300,000 felons in Virginia have lost the right to vote. Each felon now has to apply to have those rights restored.

The lawsuit was filed by Bridging the Gap in Virginia and three disenfranchised Virginia residents with former felony convictions.

“Since I got my rights restored back in 2012 by former Governor Bob McDonnell, I’ve been on a mission because I was angry that Virginia had the right to deny you your constitutional right to vote,” Bridging the Gap in Virginia Founder Richard Walker said.

The plaintiffs calculate that Black felons account for nearly half of the people who have lost their voting rights.

