New driver move-over law goes into effect July 1

By Margaret Glass
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 4:39 PM EDT|Updated: 18 hours ago
CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - Drivers in Virginia will soon have to move over for all disabled vehicles.

The new law kicks in July 1. Virginia’s current move-over law already covers emergency vehicles displaying red, blue, or amber lights.

“The whole idea behind is to protect as many people as possible,” Morgan Dean with AAA said.

For advocates like Melanie Clark, this law represents a major victory in the fight to create safer roads. Her husband, Lt. Brad Clark, was killed on the roadside while responding to a crash in 2018.

“The main idea behind it is we can help prevent another family from suffering,” Clark said.

More than 300 people are killed in the U.S. every year while working on, leaving, or returning to a disabled vehicle on the shoulder of the road.

“If we can picture it being our father, our mother, on the side of the road that’s stranded, just giving them that extra space to deal with an emergency, it could be life saving,” Clark said.

Police will be able to pull over any driver who fails to move over while passing a disabled vehicle. Penalties will vary depending on what kind of vehicle is stopped.

“Put those hazard lights on, put those flares out, put that triangle out, make yourself as visible as possible to other drivers,” Dean said.

