Police identify man killed in dirt bike accident

By NBC12 Newsroom
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 8:49 AM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
RICHMOND, Va. (WWBT) - Richmond Police have identified the man who died in a dirt bike accident Friday night.

At around 8:19 p.m., officers were called to the intersection of East Broad and North 7th Streets for the report of a collision between a dirt bike and a GRTC bus.

When officers arrived, they found 27-year-old Jamaal Russell of Richmond injured in the roadway. He was taken to the hospital, where he later died.

Police say the bus made a left turn onto North 7th Street, and Russell crashed into the side of it.

The bus driver stopped the bus following the collision, and nobody on the bus was hurt.

Right now, no charges have been filed.

