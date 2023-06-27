Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Rockingham County Circuit Court releases multi-language ‘FAQs’ videos

By Taylor Rizzari
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 10:18 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham County Circuit Court has added some new and creative tools in their digital toolbox in hopes of helping residents who are non-English speakers or use English as a second language.

Court Clerk Chaz Haywood has partnered with staff from Harrisonburg City Public Schools and Appeal Production, a Harrisonburg-based video production company, to create new multi-language ‘frequently asked questions’ videos.

A team of translators from HCPS recorded the audio for the videos, which are featured in eight languages including:

  • English
  • Spanish
  • Arabic
  • French
  • Russian
  • Kurdish
  • Swahili
  • Tigrinya

The topics focus on services and processes for Marriage licenses, civil filings, criminal payments and passports. Haywood says believes the more access provided to the public to this information, the more efficient the court can be in service.

“Sometimes we’re taking legal terms that might include Latin, and suddenly if you want to provide those in Swahili or French or any of the others it gets even more difficult for individuals who have those languages as their language of origin. So by providing these at home or by them coming here, I think we also lose that chance that we’re providing something incorrectly or it is misunderstood,” Haywood said.

You can access the videos through the court’s website or Haywood’s Youtube channel. The videos can also be accessed on-site at the Rockingham County Circuit court building located at 80 Court Square in Harrisonburg.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fireworks show generic
Harrisonburg fireworks show date and time announced
Scott leaves behind three kids including a son who was born on Friday.
Henrico man killed after tractor trailer goes off Chesapeake Bay Bridge
(FILE)
Virginia dispensaries preparing to take a hit on sales as new law goes into effect
A funeral was held for a fallen Wintergreen Police Officer on June 26 in Fishersville.
VIDEO: Procession held for fallen Wintergreen Police Officer
West Virginia State Police responds to Chief Logan Lodge Saturday, June 24 after a 4-year-old...
4-year-old girl drowns in lodge pool during family gathering, police say

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
Few more storms Tuesday
Craig Cook has filed suit against Allied Universal Security, alleging that their employee,...
Lawsuit: School security officer accused of bomb threat tried to frame student
When officers arrived, they found 27-year-old Jamaal Russell of Richmond injured in the roadway.
Police identify man killed in dirt bike accident
Air3 wakes up early for the Harrisonburg sunrise