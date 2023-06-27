Rockingham County Circuit Court releases multi-language ‘FAQs’ videos

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Rockingham County Circuit Court has added some new and creative tools in their digital toolbox in hopes of helping residents who are non-English speakers or use English as a second language.

Court Clerk Chaz Haywood has partnered with staff from Harrisonburg City Public Schools and Appeal Production, a Harrisonburg-based video production company, to create new multi-language ‘frequently asked questions’ videos.

A team of translators from HCPS recorded the audio for the videos, which are featured in eight languages including:

English

Spanish

Arabic

French

Russian

Kurdish

Swahili

Tigrinya

The topics focus on services and processes for Marriage licenses, civil filings, criminal payments and passports. Haywood says believes the more access provided to the public to this information, the more efficient the court can be in service.

“Sometimes we’re taking legal terms that might include Latin, and suddenly if you want to provide those in Swahili or French or any of the others it gets even more difficult for individuals who have those languages as their language of origin. So by providing these at home or by them coming here, I think we also lose that chance that we’re providing something incorrectly or it is misunderstood,” Haywood said.

You can access the videos through the court’s website or Haywood’s Youtube channel. The videos can also be accessed on-site at the Rockingham County Circuit court building located at 80 Court Square in Harrisonburg.

