Turner Ashby, Broadway feature players on VHSL Class 3 All-State softball team

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Turner Ashby and Broadway were represented on the VHSL All-State Softball team on Monday.

Broadway freshman pitcher Lilah Deavers was selected to the 2nd-Team along with outfielder Jasmine Gett.

Turner Ashby’s Reaghan Warner and Kendall Simmers were also named to the 2nd-Team.

You can view the entire Class 3 All-State softball team below.

VHSL Announces 2023 Class 3 All-State Softball Team pic.twitter.com/FcwkYXzz1F — VHSL Athletics (@VHSL_) June 26, 2023

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.