Turner Ashby, Broadway feature players on VHSL Class 3 All-State softball team
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Turner Ashby and Broadway were represented on the VHSL All-State Softball team on Monday.
Broadway freshman pitcher Lilah Deavers was selected to the 2nd-Team along with outfielder Jasmine Gett.
Turner Ashby’s Reaghan Warner and Kendall Simmers were also named to the 2nd-Team.
You can view the entire Class 3 All-State softball team below.
