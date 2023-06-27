Draw Your Weather
Turner Ashby, Broadway feature players on VHSL Class 3 All-State softball team

VHSL will abide by NFHS' new rules for the upcoming basketball season regarding the bonus and team fouls(WHSV)
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Jun. 26, 2023 at 11:15 PM EDT|Updated: 13 minutes ago
HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Turner Ashby and Broadway were represented on the VHSL All-State Softball team on Monday.

Broadway freshman pitcher Lilah Deavers was selected to the 2nd-Team along with outfielder Jasmine Gett.

Turner Ashby’s Reaghan Warner and Kendall Simmers were also named to the 2nd-Team.

You can view the entire Class 3 All-State softball team below.

