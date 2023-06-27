UVA upgrades Pegasus helicopter to help save more lives

CHARLOTTESVILLE, Va. (WVIR) - UVA Health is upgrading its life-saving medical helicopter, Pegasus, calling it an investment to help save lives.

“We wanted to pursue a new aircraft, mostly because we’re seeing sicker and sicker patients throughout the commonwealth,” Program Director Jermaine Clayborne said. “This gives us the ability to go get those patients, patients that otherwise would be too unstable for transport.”

The new helicopter, a leased Airbus EC-145, has more room for crew and equipment.

Beth Scott has been a nurse for 35 years. She says this upgrade allows Pegasus’ crew to provide intensive care on a higher level.

“It will also give us more room to work in the helicopter, so we can accomplish a lot more in flight,” Scott said.

The aircraft is valued at about $13 million.

