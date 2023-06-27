Draw Your Weather
‘We validated where we could be all along.’ JMU pleased with debut season in Sun Belt Conference

A pylon with the James Madison logo rests in the foreground with the Sun Belt Conference logo behind it
By Jarvis Haren
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 12:20 AM EDT|Updated: 21 minutes ago
(WHSV) - When James Madison accepted an invitation to join the Sun Belt Conference two years ago, the question wasn’t whether JMU would be competitive.

The question revolved around how long would it take.

“You’re never really sure how well you’re going to do,” said James Madison Athletic Director Jeff Bourne. “We felt like we were going to be well prepared and that we could play with these teams but you don’t actually know that until you enter that level of competition.”

It didn’t take long to find answers. In the fall, JMU’s fooball team went 8-3 and was even ranked in the AP Top 25 at one point.

The volleyball program won the Sun Belt Conference Tournament and advanced to the NCAA Tournament for the first time in six years.

The success of fall sports carried over to the winter and spring. The women’s basketball team punched its ticket to the NCAA Tournament and the Women’s Lacrosse team reached the Elite Eight in the NCAA Tournament.

Every program at JMU during the 2022-23 season finished above .500.

“Overall, it’s been an excellent year for us and I think it’s one where we validated where we could be all along,” said Bourne. “I’ll give a tremendous amount of credit to the preparation and the readiness that all of our teams and infrastructure have done to really put us at this level because it doesn’t just happen.”

While year one was a success, JMU knows it’s just one year. Now, it’s a matter of sustaining that success.

“I’ve been doing this a long time. This is college sports. We had a great year last year. We pat ourselves on the back and now we go to work because to have another great year this year means you got to get after it hard,” said Bourne. “You got to do all the right things it takes to be better.”

