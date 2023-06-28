Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Agricultural animals allowed in residential areas of Shenandoah County per new ordinance amendment

By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 11:55 PM EDT|Updated: 12 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

SHENANDOAH COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Tuesday night the Shenandoah County Board of Supervisors updated an ordinance allowing agricultural animals on residential properties.

The amendment adds animals must have at least an acre of land and the number of animals you can have depends on acreage.

”Currently those parcels cannot have any amount of agricultural animals even if they are for a 4H project so this would allow them to do so especially for 4H,” Brenna Menefee, zoning and subdivision administrator for Shenandoah County said.

The Board of Supervisors passed this amendment unanimously.

This changes the backyard chicken’s ordinance to add other agricultural and livestock animals for residents to have.

“If you have a residential zoned property under an acre, you’re not permitted any of the agricultural animals, however if you recall we had the backyard chicken’s ordinance you would still be able to have like 12 chickens for that and a rooster,” Menefee said.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters say it was a freak accident involving a dog.
11-year-old dies in side-by-side crash involving dog
Jimmie Johnson walks down pit road during qualifying for the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at...
NASCAR great Jimmie Johnson’s in-laws found shot to death in Oklahoma
Catalytic Converter under a car, which will be illegal to sell or buy a stolen one starting...
New Virginia laws effective July 1: Here’s what to know
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says
James Wesley Henry was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Facility under a $10,000...
‘Unprovoked’ man stabs dog to death in park, police say

Latest News

A baby horse in Woodstock is able to get the care and nourishment it needs after its mother...
Owner of baby horse in Woodstock finds foster mare through social media search
The shift itself last no more than four hours and SDDA will take anyone flexible to share...
Volunteers needed for Staunton’s “Happy Birthday America” festivities
June 27 is national HIV testing day
Reflecting on changes to HIV testing and treatment
Stuarts Draft Clover Hill 6-27-23