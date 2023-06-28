JMU exploring expanding Bridgeforth, upgrading baseball stadium but nothing imminent

(WHSV) - If you thought the James Madison football program couldn’t get any more popular, think again.

JMU has sold more than 8,000 season tickets for the upcoming season, setting a program record.

“I think it’s gratifying for us to know that there’s a lot of work that went into it,” says JMU Athletic Director Jeff Bourne. “It says a lot about what people think of our brand and what they think about JMU football.”

It’s clear there’s a demand for seats. The next challenge is keeping up with the demand.

Bourne hinted at the possibility of expanding Bridgeforth Stadium on the visitors’ side, if ticket demands continue. However, Bourne also described stadium expansion as, ‘‘complicated.’'

“You got Godwin hall right behind it,” said Bourne as he referred to the visitors seating at Bridgeforth. “That side would have to be demolished. We’d have to start from the ground up. Something most folks aren’t aware of is all the infrastructure of utilities, gas, water electricity. Everything runs between the old stadium and Godwin there in that cooridors.”

That doesn’t necessarily mean stadium expansion isn’t feasible. Bourne said the project was studied five years ago and it was determined that it would be possible to cantilever seating on the visitors side.

JMU just wants to proceed with caution.

“I want to make sure we’ve got a full sellout of the stadium and hopefully there’s a waiting list of people waiting to buy tickets,” said Bourne. “That’s going to add a lot of seats to that side of the stadium when we do it. We want to make sure there’s sustainable revenue flow there that would support it.

Another facility that could receive a makeover in the future is the baseball field at Veterans Memorial Park.

The softball stadium recently completed stadium expansion to 1,500 seats. Similar to Bridgeforth Stadium, Bourne is patient when it comes to baseball stadium renovations.

“I think we’re fortunate when I look at our baseball facility compared to our league facilities,” said Bourne. “We’re actually well prepared for the majority of the league schools. There’s a few that’ve elevated up over the years both breath and size of the facilities. It gives us an idea of probably what we want our longer term plan to look like for that program. It takes time.”

JMU has proven they can produce top-notch facilities through patience and strategic planning. The addition of the Atlantic Union Bank Center, renovations to the Convocation Center, and expanded seating at the softball stadium are examples.

The University will not drift from that game plan.

