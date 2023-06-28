Lake Arrowhead is ‘swim at your own risk’ for remainder of season due to staffing shortages

LURAY, Va. (WHSV) - Ahead of the Fourth of July holiday weekend, Lake Arrowhead Beach is facing the impact of lifeguard staffing shortages.

The town of Luray, which owns and operates the lake, announced on social media this week, the beach will be under a ‘swim at your own risk’ advisory for the remainder of the summer.

Town Manager Steve Burke says this year only five lifeguards were trained and hired to monitor the water between May and August, making scheduling limited.

“After trying to juggle the schedules it became apparent to our staff that we weren’t just going to be able to provide consistent hours of lifeguards at the lake this season. So we made the difficult decision to simply have a ‘swim at your own risk’ for the remainder of the season,” Burke explained.

Burke says town staff will be at the lake periodically to collect trash and check on any rule violations like visitors swimming past buoys, he adds that law enforcement will also make extra patrols in the area.

“That is one of the things that our staff and police department will be checking on would be to make sure that no one’s going into the deeper portions of the lake. Some other issues that we’ve historically had were people placing tents within the beach area or bringing in glass bottles,” Burke said.

The last day of the summer season at Lake Arrowhead is August 27.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.