Owner of baby horse in Woodstock finds foster mare through social media search

WOODSTOCK, Va. (WHSV) - A baby horse in Woodstock is able to get the care and nourishment it needs after its mother passed away.

“Beauty is here to teach our little baby Gia to be a horse she needs the very important horse manners that we cant teach her,” Paula Hursey, owner of the baby horse said.

Just after baby Gia was born tragedy struck.

“Mom didn’t make it she had a twisted colon, and the prognosis wasn’t good no matter what we did,” Hursey said.

However, with one post on social media help came flooding in.

Although, it was one horse owner who Hursey had never even met before that stepped up to the plate.

“She goes what do you want for her and i said just take her and take care of her you know you’ve been through enough you know what it would be like if something happened to your own kids so just take care of her,” Tracy Kiefer, owner of the foster mare said.

Hursey immediately drove over an hour to pick up the mare in hopes it would be a fit for Gia.

Having kids of her own before, the mare stepped right in to fill the void Gia and the Hursey’s were missing.

“For somebody else to take off property having never even met us we thought that was just mind blowing we were just … we couldn’t believe,” Hursey said.

“I just wanted Beauty to be happy whether it would be taking care of another baby or standing in the field and being down there watching her with the baby I knew she was happy,” Kiefer said.

Beauty is expected to stay with Gia until she’s around six months old.

“I’ve got to say that Beauty was very amenable to everything, and she was just a very kind, kind horse,” Hursey said.

Kiefer said she hopes being a foster mare to other baby horses in need is something beauty can continue when she leaves Gia.

