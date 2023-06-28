Reflecting on changes to HIV testing and treatment

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Healthy Communities Health Centers (HCHC) offered a free HIV testing clinic for National HIV testing day.

June 27 is National HIV testing day. The first case of HIV was diagnosed in June of 1981. Treatments and diagnoses were virtually unknown at the time.

According to HIV.gov, around 1.2 million people in the U.S. have HIV. Around 13% of that population are unaware of their disease and need to get tested.

Kim Whetzel is the care management director with HCHC, she said science has evolved since the eighties.

“There were many unknowns, now science has advanced so instead of taking 21 pills a day in the mid 80′s, people are living very healthy and robust lives taking one pill a day,” Whetzel said.

Whetzel said in the 1980′s, an HIV diagnosis was treated as a fatal diagnosis, but now clinics work to0 help people live freely with the disease.

“Once you know your status, you are able to take the next step. If you’re test result is negative then you can be navigated to Pre-Exposure Prophylaxis (PrEP),” Whetzel said. “If your test results should be positive, then we want to enter you in to care and link with an HIV specialty provider.”

PrEP is a medication designed to help people avoid contracting the disease. Whetzel said the best way to avoid contracting the disease is to avoid risky behavior.

Whetzel said HIV testing not only helps their clients, but it helps the family and loved ones of the client as well.

“Make sure they know how very much you care they are caring for themselves,” Whetzel said. “Make sure that they know that they are supported and embraced for caring themselves because caring for themselves they are caring for many many others.”

According to the CDC:

There were 59,229 new HIV/AIDS cases in the U.S. There were an estimated 34,800 new HIV infections in the U.S.

From 2015 - 2019 there was an 8% decrease in new HIV cases diagnosed.

Whetzel said the stigma for HIV testing and treatment has made steps in the right direction but still has work to do.

“We used to gown up on every piece of personal protective equipment that was available to us to protect us from becoming infected by someone who has HIV/AIDS. Today when you are diagnosed, you are welcomed with a warm and compassionate hug,” Whetzel said.

Whetzel said a positive HIV test is not as bad as it used to be.

“We gladly will help you on every step on that journey,” Whetzel said. “Science tells us that the quicker you are started on anti-retro viral therapy, the healthier you will be. We also know that if you become virally suppressed, you will be unable to transfer the virus to anyone else.”

Whetzel said the CDC recommends everybody above the age of 13 gets an HIV test, even if you have avoided risky behavior.

According to the CDC and Whetzel, the most vulnerable groups include men that have sex with other men (Gay, Bisexual, Pansexual, etc.) and intravenous-drug users. However, Whetzel said no one is immune to the disease and it’s best to do what you can to protect yourself.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.