Sage Bird Ciderworks wraps up Pride Month with block party

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - Sage Bird Ciderworks hosts “Pride Night” block party to wrap up this years Pride Month.

On the last Wednesday of every month, Sage Bird hosts a “Pride Night” where LGBTQ+ and allies can come and interact with people in their community.

Wesley Engelbrecht is a bartender and an assistant cider maker at Sage Bird and he said the culture is what makes the night fun.

“Whether they’re queer or not, this is a really fun night to go to either find people in your community or be supportive,” Engelbrecht said. “We have resources there, sometimes we have art pop ups so you can go and either support the community directly or show that you are an ally.”

Engelbrecht said the event has live music, a food truck and specialty cocktails for people to enjoy. He said this month’s Pride Night is special because it is during Pride month, but pride should be celebrated year round.

At the event, the Friendly City Safe Space has a table and offers resources to queer people and allies to learn more about the LGBTQ+ community. Engelbrecht said this event is made to help people connect with likeminded individuals.

“Harrisonburg is a small city, and I think that if you do not seek out your community in that way, it might not feel like you have one,” Engelbrecht said. “That’s an important thing about Pride Night for me is that I’m always seeing new people come in.”

Engelbrecht said he always felt “safe” at Sage Bird and Pride Night creates a safe space for everybody.

“I’ve always felt very safe and accepted from day one, even before day one. I came in here before I started working here and knew I could be myself in all capacities,” Engelbrecht said. “We want to show them the space and make it known to them that you are welcome here, always.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.