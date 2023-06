(WHSV) - After Clover Hill jumped out to a 2-0 lead over Stuarts Draft, the Diamondbacks rallied for three runs in the fifth inning and ultimately defeat the Bucks 7-5.

Four Diamondbacks hitters had multi-hit games: Grayson Bush, Calen Owens, Logan Duff, and Landon Lightner.

You can view scores from other games below.

