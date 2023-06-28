Volunteers needed for Staunton’s “Happy Birthday America” festivities

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Staunton Downtown Development Association wants to connect with anyone open to help with the multiple Happy Birthday America roles, from setting up for the event to working concessions. Proceeds benefit the Staunton Downtown Development Association and Staunton High School’s Athletic Booster Club.

Concessions are running all day and there are many tasks that need to be spread out.

“We need some folks helping with actually ticket sales, like the food ticket sales — so comfortable with handling money and doing that. We also need some folks are comfortable grilling, some folks that are comfortable working a counter, and putting the hotdogs in the buns and hamburgers, and pulling the fries out and doing all that,” SDDA Executive Director Greg Beam said.

The shift itself last no more than four hours and SDDA will take anyone flexible to share amounts lower than that. Organizers ultimately find the ideal Happy Birthday America volunteer is someone who knows how to have fun.

According to Beam, having enough volunteers makes or breaks the success and the overall feel of how smoothly the event runs with fun-loving people sharing their time and talents with them ahead of time.

Happy Birthday America is happening at Gypsy Hill Park. Alternate volunteer options involve support with fundraising, event set-up/break down and promotion of the concession sales if working the actual festivities cannot work.

Anyone interested is encouraged to apply online or give its office a call at 540-332-3867.

