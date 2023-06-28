Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Volunteers needed for Staunton’s “Happy Birthday America” festivities

By Cora Dickey
Published: Jun. 27, 2023 at 11:49 PM EDT|Updated: 5 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

STAUNTON, Va. (WHSV) - The Staunton Downtown Development Association wants to connect with anyone open to help with the multiple Happy Birthday America roles, from setting up for the event to working concessions. Proceeds benefit the Staunton Downtown Development Association and Staunton High School’s Athletic Booster Club.

Concessions are running all day and there are many tasks that need to be spread out.

“We need some folks helping with actually ticket sales, like the food ticket sales — so comfortable with handling money and doing that. We also need some folks are comfortable grilling, some folks that are comfortable working a counter, and putting the hotdogs in the buns and hamburgers, and pulling the fries out and doing all that,” SDDA Executive Director Greg Beam said.

The shift itself last no more than four hours and SDDA will take anyone flexible to share amounts lower than that. Organizers ultimately find the ideal Happy Birthday America volunteer is someone who knows how to have fun.

According to Beam, having enough volunteers makes or breaks the success and the overall feel of how smoothly the event runs with fun-loving people sharing their time and talents with them ahead of time.

Happy Birthday America is happening at Gypsy Hill Park. Alternate volunteer options involve support with fundraising, event set-up/break down and promotion of the concession sales if working the actual festivities cannot work.

Anyone interested is encouraged to apply online or give its office a call at 540-332-3867.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Fireworks show generic
Harrisonburg fireworks show date and time announced
Firefighters say it was a freak accident involving a dog.
11-year-old dies in side-by-side crash involving dog
Scott leaves behind three kids including a son who was born on Friday.
Henrico man killed after tractor trailer goes off Chesapeake Bay Bridge
Jimmie Johnson walks down pit road during qualifying for the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at...
NASCAR great Jimmie Johnson’s in-laws found shot to death in Oklahoma
Catalytic Converter under a car, which will be illegal to sell or buy a stolen one starting...
New Virginia laws effective July 1: Here’s what to know

Latest News

June 27 is national HIV testing day
Reflecting on changes to HIV testing and treatment
Stuarts Draft Clover Hill 6-27-23
Owner of baby horse in Woodstock finds foster mare through social media search
Agricultural animals allowed in residential areas of Shenandoah County per new ordinance amendment