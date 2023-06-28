Water outage reported in Rockingham County

ROCKINGHAM CO., Va. (WHSV) - Rockingham County is experiencing a water outage, according to Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communications Center.

Residents east of Harrisonburg, between Port Republic Road and Spotswood Trail are reporting outages. ECC said public works is working to resolve the issue, but there is no estimated restoration time right now.

There is no known cause of the outage at this time, according to Rockingham County Public Works. Public Works asks anyone on public utilities in the county -- whether they are affected by the outage or not -- to conserve water.

This is a developing story, stay tuned for more information.

