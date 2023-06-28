Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Water outage reported in Rockingham County

Rockingham County is experiencing a water outage, according to Harrisonburg Rockingham...
Rockingham County is experiencing a water outage, according to Harrisonburg Rockingham Emergency Communications Center.(MGN)
By WHSV Newsroom
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 12:10 PM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ROCKINGHAM CO., Va. (WHSV) - Rockingham County is experiencing a water outage, according to Harrisonburg-Rockingham Emergency Communications Center.

Residents east of Harrisonburg, between Port Republic Road and Spotswood Trail are reporting outages. ECC said public works is working to resolve the issue, but there is no estimated restoration time right now.

There is no known cause of the outage at this time, according to Rockingham County Public Works. Public Works asks anyone on public utilities in the county -- whether they are affected by the outage or not -- to conserve water.

This is a developing story, stay tuned for more information.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Firefighters say it was a freak accident involving a dog.
11-year-old dies in side-by-side crash involving dog
Jimmie Johnson walks down pit road during qualifying for the NASCAR Daytona 500 auto race at...
NASCAR great Jimmie Johnson’s in-laws found shot to death in Oklahoma
Catalytic Converter under a car, which will be illegal to sell or buy a stolen one starting...
New Virginia laws effective July 1: Here’s what to know
Relatives say Cathy Weed, who had a severe allergy to fire ants, died after she stepped on an...
Mom dies after stepping on fire ant hill, family says
James Wesley Henry was booked into the Buncombe County Detention Facility under a $10,000...
‘Unprovoked’ man stabs dog to death in park, police say

Latest News

WHSV First Alert Storm Team
A brief drop in humidity
Morning Fastcast June 28
A baby horse in Woodstock is able to get the care and nourishment it needs after its mother...
Owner of baby horse in Woodstock finds foster mare through social media search
Agricultural animals allowed in residential areas of Shenandoah County per new ordinance amendment