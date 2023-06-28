With all of this rain, are we out of the drought?

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The current drought has been building for quite some time. With the lack of snow from the winter, that means there’s no deep soil moisture. There was also no real significant spring rainfall and when you don’t have that surplus going into summer, things can dry out fast with the summer heat.

The entire area was classified in a moderate drought on June 15th. This was the first time the drought has been this widespread and this significant since the summer and fall of 2010.

In fact, by Father’s Day 2023, downtown Harrisonburg had recorded less than 0.25″ of rain for the month of June. That all changed with one system. One slow moving upper level low that slid to the south of the area the week of the 19th, and then back to the north and finally exited the region on June 24th. Additionally, we’ve had thunderstorms since.

So, the question is, are we out of the drought? Just because your grass is now green doesn’t mean we’re out of the drought. It depends on the deep soil moisture, creek and river levels and ground water levels.

Before Father’s day, the area was in a rainfall deficit of about 1.5″-4″ of rainfall over the last 60 days, that’s since mid April. Take a look at the difference now. The photo on the left was the rainfall deficit before we actually started picking up on rain. The photo on the right is the current surplus and deficit by county. Shenandoah county is still the one area that needs significant rainfall.

The rainfall deficit to the most recent update (whsv)

HOW MUCH RAIN TO END THE DROUGHT

The rainfall needed to end the drought ranged from 3″-12″ depending on location. Those are the colored, larger numbers that correspond the color shaded counties. The smaller white numbers are the rainfall totals from June 19th-June 27th. You can clearly see it was quite the range. It may very well be very different in your yard, this is all dependant on storms. Individual storms don’t impact a large area typically, especially the core of the heaviest rainfall. Also some novelty rain gauges aren’t truly accurate.

The area that still needs significant rainfall is Shenandoah and Frederick Counties. We will see what the Thursday update is but I suspect Rockingham and Augusta Counties, possibly parts of Pendleton will go back to a minor drought at least.

The rain needed to end the drought and the white numbers on the map is rainfall since June 19th. It will vary on location based on storms. (whsv)

