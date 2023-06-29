Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Augusta County still in process of updating animal shelter ordinance

By Mandy Bartholomew
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 11:56 PM EDT|Updated: 30 minutes ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta County is still working out changes to its animal shelter ordinance.

Updates on where they are in the process were given at Wednesday night’s meeting.

Augusta County is now requiring people to be charged criminally instead of civilly as the ordinance originally stated.

This is until they fully update the ordinance with state codes.

In March of this year, the fines and fees associated with the animal ordinance in Augusta County were challenged.

This caused heated debates over the legality of the fines and fees and if the county was at fault.

In a more civil discussion Wednesday night, some board members expressed they just want what’s right and fair for residents.

”We can’t go back and change what has happened we have to move forward it’s time to stop placing blame and correct the problems that have been identified,” Pam Carter, Augusta County Board member said.

Board member Scott Seaton, who did a lot of digging into this ordinance said at Wednesday’s meeting, he wants animal control officers to be the enforces of the penalties, allowing the shelter to focus on the animals.

A handful of residents spoke during public comment about the animal shelter ordinance issue, the majority of them sided with Seaton and wanted it fixed, while others commented on the way different board members acted in recent weeks when discussing this issue.

The animal shelter ordinance is set to be on the agenda for the early July board of supervisors meeting as they are hoping staff has an update to the ordinance by then.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Cans of Bud Light beer are seen before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and...
Bud Light is offering rebates for ‘nearly free’ beer
UFO generic
Pilot reports close encounter with UFO during 2022 flight
Rockingham County is experiencing a water outage, according to Harrisonburg Rockingham...
Water outage reported in Rockingham County
The mountains barely visible at times with thick haze
Wildfire smoke brings more haze to the area
An Amtrak train carrying nearly 200 passengers struck a water truck and derailed on Wednesday...
Amtrak train with 198 passengers derails after hitting truck on tracks in Southern California

Latest News

Shockers Bridgewater RCBL 6-28-23
TNT Firework Tent in Staunton
Safety tips for using fireworks
Augusta County Government Center in Verona.
Emergency Shelter in Augusta County closes to the public
Harrisonburg Fire Department offering car seat safety checks