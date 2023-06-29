Augusta County still in process of updating animal shelter ordinance

AUGUSTA COUNTY, Va. (WHSV) - Augusta County is still working out changes to its animal shelter ordinance.

Updates on where they are in the process were given at Wednesday night’s meeting.

Augusta County is now requiring people to be charged criminally instead of civilly as the ordinance originally stated.

This is until they fully update the ordinance with state codes.

In March of this year, the fines and fees associated with the animal ordinance in Augusta County were challenged.

This caused heated debates over the legality of the fines and fees and if the county was at fault.

In a more civil discussion Wednesday night, some board members expressed they just want what’s right and fair for residents.

”We can’t go back and change what has happened we have to move forward it’s time to stop placing blame and correct the problems that have been identified,” Pam Carter, Augusta County Board member said.

Board member Scott Seaton, who did a lot of digging into this ordinance said at Wednesday’s meeting, he wants animal control officers to be the enforces of the penalties, allowing the shelter to focus on the animals.

A handful of residents spoke during public comment about the animal shelter ordinance issue, the majority of them sided with Seaton and wanted it fixed, while others commented on the way different board members acted in recent weeks when discussing this issue.

The animal shelter ordinance is set to be on the agenda for the early July board of supervisors meeting as they are hoping staff has an update to the ordinance by then.

