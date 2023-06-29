Augusta Health and United Way SAW partner for new program

FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) Augusta Health and United Way SAW are partnering up with a new program called “Books at Birth”.

This program will allow every baby born at Augusta Health to be registered for the Dolly Parton Imagination Library, which will allow these kids to receive one free age-appropriate book each month until they are five, according to Kristi Williams, President and CEO of United Way Staunton Augusta and Waynesboro.

”Early years of literacy skills are so important and there are so many barriers within the community whether it be poverty or transportation access or a variety of other reasons that might prevent these kids from having books in their home.” said Williams.

Williams said this program helps eliminate barriers and makes sure every starts school on the same playing field.

“To partner with the hospital would be something such magnitude to bring free educational books hand-picked picked from Dolly Parton herself delivered to the door of every child born in our community so when they start kindergarten they have sixty books in their home library.” said Williams.

Krsytal Moyers, Administrative Director for Community Outreach and Partnerships for Augusta Health said parents are given the option for the hospital to enroll the newborns in the program right away, but can choose to decline.

”We really encourage parents to sign up for this program it is a no strings attached program. It is a free program.” said Moyers.

Moyers said the hospital will enroll the child for the parents.

“Our RN maternal health navigator which is a relatively new position at Augusta Health will be enrolling children in that program so that no patient information has to be given to United Way which is very important to us to make that we keep patient information secure.” said Moyers

Moyers said the program will launch on July 1st and they will be ready to start enrolling children.

