Bond set for Ohio teen charged in Myrtle Beach-area strangling death

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Bond was set Thursday for an Ohio teenager accused of strangling his girlfriend to death in the Myrtle Beach area.

A hearing was held in Conway for 18-year-old Blake Linkous, of Blue Rock, Ohio. Linkous is charged with murder in the June 7 death of 18-year-old Natalie Martin, of Roseville, Ohio. According to a police report, officers responded to a hotel room on Maison Drive where Martin was found dead by EMS. Linkous was later arrested in connection to the investigation.

Authorities say Natalie Martin was strangled in a Myrtle Beach area hotel by Blake Linkous in early June. (Source: Brooklyn Ferrell)

During Thursday’s hearing, 15th Circuit Chief Deputy Solicitor Scott Hixson said Linkous and Martin came down to the area for a graduation celebration with friends. He added that Linkous confessed to police that he strangled Martin after an argument they had the night before she died. Linkous then allegedly tried to take his own life.

Hixson later told WMBF News that Linkous and Martin were dating at the time.

Martin’s family was not in court Thursday but provided a statement asking Linkous to remain behind bars.

”He should never ever be free again. Let alone, alive to taste and feel freedom after three weeks when he took our beautiful daughter from this world. Anyone who feels different should truly feel ashamed of themselves. With right and wrong so undefined in the times we’ve all lived in, this should be an easy choice,” the family stated in court.

The defense, meanwhile, asked for Linkous to be placed under house arrest.

Blake William Linkous (J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

Ultimately Judge Thomas Cooper, Jr. set a $150,000 surety bond, noting Linkous’s lack of criminal history and that he wasn’t a flight risk.

“There’s nothing in Mr. Linkous’s background, young though he is, that has indicated that he is a person of violence,” said Cooper. “In this particular case, he has not denied responsibility. He has acknowledged it, he’s recognized it and apparently is facing up to it as best as he can.”

Linkous’s bond also comes with a condition that he signs a waiver of extradition and be on house arrest with his parents in Ohio upon release. He’ll also be required to be on electronic monitoring and undergo a mental evaluation.

