Cream of the Crop
Draw Your Weather
Daybreak Trivia
Shenandoah Valley Obits

Bond set for Ohio teen charged in Myrtle Beach-area strangling death

By Michael Owens and Ale Espinosa
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 11:13 AM EDT|Updated: 1 hour ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

HORRY COUNTY, S.C. (WMBF) - Bond was set Thursday for an Ohio teenager accused of strangling his girlfriend to death in the Myrtle Beach area.

A hearing was held in Conway for 18-year-old Blake Linkous, of Blue Rock, Ohio. Linkous is charged with murder in the June 7 death of 18-year-old Natalie Martin, of Roseville, Ohio. According to a police report, officers responded to a hotel room on Maison Drive where Martin was found dead by EMS. Linkous was later arrested in connection to the investigation.

Authorities say Natalie Martin was strangled in a Myrtle Beach area hotel by Blake Linkous in...
Authorities say Natalie Martin was strangled in a Myrtle Beach area hotel by Blake Linkous in early June.(Source: Brooklyn Ferrell)

During Thursday’s hearing, 15th Circuit Chief Deputy Solicitor Scott Hixson said Linkous and Martin came down to the area for a graduation celebration with friends. He added that Linkous confessed to police that he strangled Martin after an argument they had the night before she died. Linkous then allegedly tried to take his own life.

Hixson later told WMBF News that Linkous and Martin were dating at the time.

Martin’s family was not in court Thursday but provided a statement asking Linkous to remain behind bars.

”He should never ever be free again. Let alone, alive to taste and feel freedom after three weeks when he took our beautiful daughter from this world. Anyone who feels different should truly feel ashamed of themselves. With right and wrong so undefined in the times we’ve all lived in, this should be an easy choice,” the family stated in court.

The defense, meanwhile, asked for Linkous to be placed under house arrest.

Blake William Linkous
Blake William Linkous(J. Reuben Long Detention Center)

Ultimately Judge Thomas Cooper, Jr. set a $150,000 surety bond, noting Linkous’s lack of criminal history and that he wasn’t a flight risk.

“There’s nothing in Mr. Linkous’s background, young though he is, that has indicated that he is a person of violence,” said Cooper. “In this particular case, he has not denied responsibility. He has acknowledged it, he’s recognized it and apparently is facing up to it as best as he can.”

Linkous’s bond also comes with a condition that he signs a waiver of extradition and be on house arrest with his parents in Ohio upon release. He’ll also be required to be on electronic monitoring and undergo a mental evaluation.

Stay with WMBF News for updates.

Copyright 2023 WMBF. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Rockingham County is experiencing a water outage, according to Harrisonburg Rockingham...
Water restored in Rockingham County after outage
The mountains barely visible at times with thick haze
Wildfire smoke brings more haze to the area
Cans of Bud Light beer are seen before a baseball game between the Philadelphia Phillies and...
Bud Light is offering rebates for ‘nearly free’ beer
UFO generic
Pilot reports close encounter with UFO during 2022 flight
Crystal Buckey, 63, was heading home after running errands when she got caught in a bad storm....
Mom cried for help as car swept away by rushing water, family says

Latest News

The Art Hive is a new art center in Staunton dedicated to repurposing trash into art.
A sustainable art center is opening up in Staunton
A sustainable art center is opening up in Staunton
WHSV First Alert Storm Team
High humidity and storms for the weekend
WHSV Weather
CMA Valley Subaru donated warm blankets, care kits, and words of hope to cancer patients at UVA...
CMA Valley Subaru donates warm blankets and care kits to UVA cancer patients