CMA Valley Subaru donates warm blankets and care kits to UVA cancer patients

CMA Valley Subaru donated warm blankets, care kits, and words of hope to cancer patients at UVA...
CMA Valley Subaru donated warm blankets, care kits, and words of hope to cancer patients at UVA during their Subaru Loves to Care program(WHSV)
By Mike Staley
Published: Jun. 29, 2023 at 5:40 PM EDT|Updated: 36 minutes ago
FISHERSVILLE, Va. (WHSV) - CMA Valley Subaru donated warm blankets, care kits, and words of hope to cancer patients at UVA.

Every year, Subaru spends the month of June giving back to the community through the “Subaru Loves to Care” program. They give back to the community and show support to people who need support the most. CMA Valley Subaru has donated blankets and care kits to UVA Cancer Center for eight years now.

Charles Camp, general manager for CMA’s Valley Subaru said these donations will help the patients know they always have someone supporting them through their battles.

“To give back more than we receive, that’s what we instill in our company,” Camp said. “This allows us to give back to people in our community in need directly.”

The UVA Oncology staff members said these donations help bring smiles to patient even on their darkest days.

“It’s not fun to be here, no one really wants to be here,” Katie Lassiter, clinic manager of UVA Cancer Center in Fishersville, said. “Having something that changes up the day, it brings a spark to the day. It changes what is going on for the day, it really helps to bring some light and positivity to the patients.”

Lassiter said the blankets and care kits help keep the patients “warm” and feel supported.

The Leukemia and Lymphoma Society is dedicated to improving the lives of blood cancer patients and their families. Khim Tran, campaign development manager, said events like these help further research and save lives.

“To have a program like loves to care in the month of June and to partner with Subaru to be out in the community to deliver these messages of hope with the blankets and the care kits, it means so much for the awareness and the fundraising to support our patients,” Tran said.

