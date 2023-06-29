Cream of the Crop
Emergency Shelter in Augusta County closes to the public

By Olivia Whitehouse
Published: Jun. 28, 2023 at 11:54 PM EDT|Updated: 31 minutes ago
VERONA, Va. (WHSV) - The emergency shelter at the Augusta County Government Center has closed to the public.

Shelter staff and volunteers will still care for the animals at the government center, according to Mia Kivlighan, Communications Manager for Augusta County.

Kivlighan said shelter staff and volunteers have established a routine with the animals and decided that it would be best to keep to that routine.

”The idea behind establishing that routine and having that time where they just have down time and another time they would be walked. That was not always conducive with different volunteers’ schedules.” said Kivlighan.

Kivlighan said the community has rallied around these animals and you call tell by their demeanor and them becoming more socialized.

According to online court records, the man accused of animal abuse, Carl Lentz, will appear in court in July and again in September.

Kivlighan said the shelter still needs donations including, blankets and dog food.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.

