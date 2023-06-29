Harrisonburg Fire Department offering car seat safety checks

HARRISONBURG, Va. (WHSV) - The Harrisonburg Fire Department (HFD) is ensuring children are riding safely this summer.

Members of the department held a car seat safety check Wednesday afternoon at a Dream Come True Playground.

This is just one of many pop-up events HFD has planned throughout the summer to connect with the community on a non-emergency basis.

”Car seat crashes are the leading cause of death among children this summer we’ve been focusing a lot on booster seats,” Brianna Petit, child safety seat technician for HFD said.

Petit said HFD was awarded a booster seat grant through Safe Kids.

This has allowed them to give booster seats to local daycares and elementary schools.

“A lot of people think once a child outgrows a convertible car seat, they’re done with a car seat so we’re just reminding the community that they still need to be in a booster seat or restraint until eight years of age in the state of Virginia,” Petit said.

HFD provides car seat checks year-round.

It’s a free service and checks can be done at any of the firehouses.

”We know firsthand just how car crashes end up and we know that those seat belts, those car seats save lives, and we want to do everything in our power to keep this Friendly City safe,” Erin Stehle, Lieutenant with HFD said.

Stehle said they want to be sure children are transported safely everywhere they go.

Copyright 2023 WHSV. All rights reserved.