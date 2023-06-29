High humidity and storms for the weekend

**A radar outage is expected from our main radar site in DC (Sterling) until June 30th. We are already on the edge of multiple radar sites as is, so radar coverage will be a struggle. On our WHSV weather app it will try to show you what’s happening but there will be gaps in the coverage. This was a planned outage because of a necessary upgrade.**

WEDNESDAY: Hazy sunshine for the afternoon with the return of wildfire smoke. This may be thick enough to affect those who are extremely sensitive or who have severe breathing issues. A warm day with lower humidity and highs in the upper 70s to low 80s. Breezy at times for the afternoon especially for ridges. Hazy and warm for the evening with temperatures in the 70s. Turning clear for the overnight and pleasant with lows in the low to mid 50s. Fog overnight.

THURSDAY: Areas of fog to start. Plenty of sunshine to start the day. Still hazy but not to the level of Wednesday’s haze. Mild with temperatures rising into the 60s. Hazy sunshine throughout the day and very warm with lower humidity. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Hazy and warm for the evening with temperatures falling into the 70s after sunset. Clouds increase overnight and a little more mild with lows in the upper 50s to low 60s. We are watching the development of a thunderstorm complex to our west. Right now the complex looks to impact Southwest Virginia however if it shifts more north this could impact part of our area Friday morning with storms.

FRIDAY: A mix of sun and clouds to start the day and warm with temperatures quickly rising into the 70s. Partly cloudy for the day and very warm as humidity begins to increase. Highs in the low to mid 80s. Scattered showers and storms arrive for the afternoon but not everyone sees rain. An isolated strong to severe storm possible with damaging winds and large hail the main threats. A very warm evening with a few leftover showers and storms. Temperatures stay in the 80s to start the evening. Humid overnight with lows in the low to mid 60s.

SATURDAY: More clouds than sun to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Mostly cloudy for the afternoon and scattered showers and storms with our next system. Stay tuned for timing updates. Very warm and very humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s. Warm and humid overnight with lows in the low to mid 60s.

SUNDAY: A warm start to the day with temperatures quickly into the 70s and more clouds than sun. Very warm and very humid with highs in the mid to upper 80s. A few showers and storms for the afternoon as our next cold front slowly approaches. A very warm evening with temperatures remaining in the 80s to start. Warm and humid overnight with lows in the low to mid 60s.

MONDAY: A mild and muggy start to the day with temperatures into the 70s and more clouds than sun. Partly cloudy, very warm and humid for the day with highs in the mid 80s. Another day where we could see more scattered showers and storms for the afternoon. A very warm evening with temperatures starting out in the 80s. Warm and humid for the overnight with lows in the low to mid 60s.

TUESDAY (INDEPENDENCE DAY): More clouds than sun to start the day and warm with temperatures rising into the 70s. Partly cloudy for the day and very warm with highs in the low to mid 80s.

